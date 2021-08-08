Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TLYS. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $195,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

