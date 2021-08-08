TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $13.88. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 2,804 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after acquiring an additional 311,209 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 271,285 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 76,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 580,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $655.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

