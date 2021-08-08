Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,090,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,219,900.62. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 352,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,929.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$3.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.38. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.99.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

