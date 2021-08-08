Touchstone Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Touchstone Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,983 shares during the period. Strategic Education accounts for 3.4% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 0.20% of Strategic Education worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of STRA stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.14. 233,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,814. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.37. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

