Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.7% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

APD traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.82. The stock had a trading volume of 809,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.