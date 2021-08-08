Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Lowers Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,848,000 after buying an additional 149,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of AZN traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,220,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,511. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

