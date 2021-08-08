Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. 1,358,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,062. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

