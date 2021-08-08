Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 6,763 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $75.44. 8,670,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,634,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

