TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. TPI Composites updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $41.51 on Friday. TPI Composites has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.66.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.