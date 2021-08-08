Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 217,247 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 9,236.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 217,247 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up about 1.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 158,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,819,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,163,000.

EWG opened at $34.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

