Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 617,146 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 46,159.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,146 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 4.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $25,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $42.59 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

