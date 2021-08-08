Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,407,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,287,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,370,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.03.

