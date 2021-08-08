Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist cut their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.