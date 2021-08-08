TransAlta (TAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

