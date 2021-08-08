TransAlta (TAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.29.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.
