Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given New GBX 2,060 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,748.50 ($22.84) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,689.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.12. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a one year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

