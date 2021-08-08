TRAXIA (TM2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $166,699.79

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, TRAXIA has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $166,699.79 and $88.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAXIA coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00130107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00149382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,862.93 or 1.00156514 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.55 or 0.00791523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRAXIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

