TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

