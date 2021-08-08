TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of 4.20-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,391. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

