TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.

NYSE:THS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

