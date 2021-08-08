Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Trex worth $635,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.27. 756,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,111. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREX. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,983 shares of company stock worth $4,954,165. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

