TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,220. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

