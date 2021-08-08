TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

CTSH traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $73.00. 1,753,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,373. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

