TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.1% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $439.63. 1,789,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $443.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

