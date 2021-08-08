True North Commercial REIT’s (TNT.UN) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, True North Commercial REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.04.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$7.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$659.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.49. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$7.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.74%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

