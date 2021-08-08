True North Commercial REIT’s (TNT.UN) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, True North Commercial REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.04.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$7.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$659.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.49. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$7.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.74%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Analyst Recommendations for True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.