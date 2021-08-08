Truist Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $130.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

NET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of NET stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $122.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

