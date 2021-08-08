Truist Securiti Comments on frontdoor, inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for frontdoor in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for frontdoor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.76.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in frontdoor by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

