Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $26.39 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after acquiring an additional 294,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,799,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,799,000 after acquiring an additional 217,990 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after acquiring an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

