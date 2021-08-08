Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

DVN opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.06, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.04. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 135.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 88.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 125.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

