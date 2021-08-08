Truist Securities Increases Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $140.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,905 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

