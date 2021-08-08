Truist Securities Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $165.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target decreased by Truist Securities from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Nevro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.17.

NYSE NVRO opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

