Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to report $23.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the highest is $23.45 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $23.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $107.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.60 million to $108.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $121.04 million, with estimates ranging from $118.62 million to $124.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,459 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 273,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 62,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.63. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

