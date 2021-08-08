Tufton Capital Management Buys 200 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,868,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 7,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.59 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

