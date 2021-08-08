TurtleCoin Price Up 15.7% This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $209,838.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 107,790,765,039 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.