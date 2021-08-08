Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 5.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) fell 5.6% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $115.02 and last traded at $117.18. 5,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 774,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.12.

The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TWST. William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total value of $355,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $48,333.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,726 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $1,913,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 36.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 30.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.