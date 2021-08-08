Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 5.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) fell 5.6% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $115.02 and last traded at $117.18. 5,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 774,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.12.
The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.
Several brokerages have commented on TWST. William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $1,913,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 36.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 30.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 0.72.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
