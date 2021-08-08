Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.