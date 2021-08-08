Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 91.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

