U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after buying an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

