Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $68.00 at DA Davidson

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

