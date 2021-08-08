Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ubiquiti worth $17,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UI. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE:UI traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.38. 29,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,511. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.97.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

