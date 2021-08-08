UBS Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €363.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

Shares of ADS opened at €310.55 ($365.35) on Thursday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €306.47.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

