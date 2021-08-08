UBS Group Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $154.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CLX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Argus decreased their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of CLX opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $238.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

