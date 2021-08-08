UBS Group Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UTDI. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.26 ($49.72).

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €34.56 ($40.66) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. United Internet has a 1 year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.49.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

