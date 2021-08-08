Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.87.

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $121,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RARE traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $88.50. 618,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,981. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.11.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

