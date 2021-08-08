Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultrapar Participações (UGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.