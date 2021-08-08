UMA (UMA) Market Capitalization Reaches $592.91 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.54 or 0.00021851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $592.91 million and approximately $51.80 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.43 or 0.00816306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00098939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00039411 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,076,144 coins and its circulating supply is 62,143,492 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

