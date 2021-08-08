Unido EP Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and $1.35 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00130107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00149382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,862.93 or 1.00156514 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.55 or 0.00791523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,981,277 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

