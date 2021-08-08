Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Decreased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 55.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

