United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

United Insurance has a payout ratio of -75.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect United Insurance to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $4.16 on Friday. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Insurance will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UIHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.