United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.9% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $299,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.8% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $3,133,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $167.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.69.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.