UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $415.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

